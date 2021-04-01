Freeze Warnings in Effect Tonight, Warming into Easter Weekend

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – On this first day of April, winter made a return to the Gulf Coast. We are set for some chill nights ahead leading into our Easter Weekend.

Blustery north winds have kept the Gulf Coast chilly. Winds will stay elevated through the early evening. Those gusts will die down a bit into the overnight period. Skies will stay crystal clear. Temperatures will drop quickly. Most of the region will wake up to lower and middle 30s Friday morning. A FREEZE WARNING is in effect for Greene, Washington, Clarke, Monroe, and Conecuh Counties tonight through Friday morning. Make sure you cover and protect cold-sensitive plants. A FROST ADVISORY is in effect for George, Jackson, Mobile, Baldwin, Escambia FL, Escambia AL, Santa Rosa, and Okaloosa County. The immediate coast is not included in the alerts.

Friday will remain quite cool. Skies will stay sunny with temperatures likely reaching the lower 60s. Some frost will be possible Friday night into Saturday morning.

A slow warming trend will begin into Easter weekend. Skies will stay mostly sunny with highs in the 60s Saturday and 70s Easter Sunday. The long-range weather will remain quiet and tranquil. Temperatures will continue to warm next week. Highs will reach the 80s by Wednesday.