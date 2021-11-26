FREEZE WARNING: Temperatures dropping below freezing tonight

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG)- Happy Friday, Gulf Coast! We had a lovely and chilly day today with temperatures around the upper 50’s. Anticipate a COLD night ahead. There is a FREEZE WARNING in place for Greene and George counties in MS, Mobile, Baldwin and Escambia counties in AL and all of our NW FL counties overnight tonight through early Saturday morning. This means below freezing temps are expected for the first time this year in the those spots.

The upper 20’s and lower 30’s are expected in those communities with 30’s expected elsewhere. Remember to protect the 5 P’s….People, plants, pets, pipes, and practice fire safety. We keep the clouds around for the weekend with temps gradually warming back into the 60’s.

On Sunday, a system is expected to pass through just to the south of us which will bring a few coastal showers throughout the day on Saturday. Then we will start off next week sunny and seasonable!