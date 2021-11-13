FREEZE WARNING: Sunday morning, streak of sunshine!

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG)- Good afternoon Gulf Coast! It was a breezy and chilly start to our day with temperatures around the mid-40’s. We will see a breeze today with wind gusts above 20 mph possible. A stretch of clear, blue skies this week!

A front passed through yesterday and the colder air will settle in throughout the afternoon. That will keep our temperatures in the upper 50’s and low 60’s throughout the day.

SUNDAY MORING – A FREEZE WARNING is in effect for Washington, Clarke, Monroe and Conecuh County. Temperatures will like dip below freezing at 32 degrees. A FREEZE WATCH is in effect for Greene, George, Mobile, Baldwin, Escambia [AL], Escambia [FL], Santa Rosa and Okaloosa County. Make sure to bring those plants and pets indoors tonight!

We will be in the mid 60s Sunday afternoon with plenty of sunshine. Temperatures will then slowly warm back into the mid 70s by the end of this upcoming week. The next chance of rain is Thursday with our next front!