Freeze warning in effect tonight and tomorrow

Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) – The whole News 5 area is under a freeze warning tonight with temperatures expected to plummet to the mid-to-upper 20’s north of I-10, near 30 degrees around 1-10 and close to freezing at the coast. Remember the 5 P’s!! Protect people, pets, plants, pipes, and practice fire safety. The wind will be out of the northwest 5-15 mph making temperatures feel like the lower 20’s.

Tomorrow we will not warm up to much with most reaching the lower 50’s inland and mid-50’s closer to the coast. Wednesday morning could be another possible freeze with lows expected to be in the 20’s and 30’s yet again.

We stay cold for the first half of the week with highs in the 50’s and lows in the 20’s and 30’s. We warm up as our next rain chance comes midweek to the upper 50’s and lows in the 40’s, but cool down and clear out again for the weekend.

The good news is hurricane season officially ends today. During the record-breaking 2020 season we had 30 named storms, 12 United States landfalls, and 9 Gulf Coast landfalls. Storms can still form outside the official season, but it is less likely.