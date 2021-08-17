Fred weakens and continues to move away, summertime returns locally

Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) – Starting in the tropics, Fred has weakened to a tropical depression and is currently in eastern Alabama and western Georgia and will continue its trek to the north bringing lots of rain to parts of GA, TN, and KY. Grace is back to being a tropical storm and is expected to stay that way as it moves across the Caribbean, but it also could make a run at a category 1 hurricane if it misses out on land interaction. This is not a threat to our neighborhood. Newly formed Tropical Storm Henri will meander around the Atlantic near Bermuda and is expected to curve around the Bermuda High pressure and stay out of our way. Long story short, no current tropical threats to our neighborhood.

Closer to home it is a calm morning out there with temps in the 70’s for most. The radar is clear but as the afternoon approaches, summertime showers and storms are not out of the question. Temperatures will quickly climb once the sun comes up to near 90 which is normal for this time of year. While the humidity won’t be too bad today, heat index values could still reach the double digits. Lows tonight back in the 70’s. The rip current risk stays high through today but will slowly ease through the week. The rest of the week bring seasonable temps and afternoon showers and storms.