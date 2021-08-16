Fred Moving Away, Summer weather pattern returning to the Gulf Coast

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Tropical Storm Fred made landfall Monday near Cape San Blas, Florida with winds near 65 mph. The Gulf Coast will see improving weather conditions as we move through the work week.

Clouds will linger through the evening as Fred continue to move inland and northeast away from the region. Expect a steady breeze to slowly relax through the evening. An isolated shower will be possible through the evening and overnight as well. Temperatures will stay mild falling into the lower 70s overnight. The clouds will break up.

We will transition back to our normal summertime pattern Tuesday. This includes dry morning and steamy afternoons. Morning lows staring in the 70s with rise into the lower 90s. Showers and storms will remain quite spotty for Tuesday. Moisture looks to climb back to normal levels by Wednesday bringing our rain chance up to 40%.

We do not see any big changes in the forecast moving forward. Highs will stay in the 90s with lows in the 70s.

Tropical Storm Fred will continue to weaken after making landfall in the Florida Panhandle. Heavy rain is forecast to move through Georgia as Fred weakens and eventually fizzles out.

We are also monitoring Tropical Depression Grace racing west through the Caribbean. The system will continue moving west taking aim on Central America by the end of the week. Tropical Depression Eight sitting near Bermuda will hover near the island becoming Tropical Storm Henri. This poses no threat to land.