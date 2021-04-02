FORECAST: Freezing temps possible tonight, Warming through Easter Weekend

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – It was another cool and sunny day for the Gulf Coast with lighter winds. A warming trend will begin as we move into the Easter Weekend.

An area of high pressure will be the dominant weather feature tonight and into the weekend. With a lighter winds and mostly clear skies, temperatures will easily tumble overnight.

A FREEZE WARNING is in effect for Greene, Washington, Clarke, Monroe, Conecuh, Escambia AL, Northern Mobile, and Northern Baldwin Counties tonight Saturday morning. A FROST ADVISORY is in effect for George, Southern Mobile, Southern Baldwin, Escambia FL, Santa Rosa, and Okaloosa Counties through Saturday morning. Overnight lows will bottom out in the lower and middle 30s. Coastal communities will bottom out in the lower 40s.

Easter weekend is looking sunny and comfortable. Expect cool mornings and mild afternoons. Highs will reach the upper 60s Saturday and lower 70s Easter Sunday. This warming trend will continue into next week. Humidity will slowly rise by mid-week. The next significant chance for rain will arrive Thursday.