Foggy tonight, weather aware tomorrow

Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) – Good Evening, Gulf Coast! I hope you had a fantastic weekend. Tonight will be warmer with lows in the upper 50’s and lower 60’s. There is also a dense fog advisory for Baldwin (AL), Mobile (AL), Escambia (FL) and Santa Rosa (FL) counties from midnight tonight until 10 AM tomorrow morning, so leave a couple extra minutes for your morning commute!

Tomorrow will be warm and muggy with highs in the mid-70’s for most areas. After a warm day tomorrow, we become weather aware. A line of strong to severe thunderstorms will pass our area along our next cold front. The timing will be late evening into the overnight hours tomorrow night with the main threats being gusty winds, isolated tornadoes and a small chance of some hail. Have a way to get warnings, especially overnight! We could also have some scattered showers ahead of that front tomorrow afternoon.

After the front moves through, we will clear out by Tuesday afternoon. By midweek we will cool down significantly into the 50’s for highs and 20’s and 30’s for lows! Dig out those jackets!