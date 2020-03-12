Foggy start to Thursday, Closing in on 80° this weekend

MOBILE, Ala. (WRKG) – A light south and southwest wind will keep moisture levels elevated. This will lead to the development of fog after 11pm. Patchy fog will stick around through Thursday morning. Keep this in mind for the commute. Temperatures will fall back to a comfortable range. Most of the Gulf Coast will wake up to upper 50s and lower 60s.

Thursday will likely be a quiet day weather wise on the Gulf Coast. We will continue to our warmer-than-normal streak. Highs will climb into the middle and upper 70s. A few locations may flirt with the 80-degree mark. A steady breeze will continue out of the south and southwest. We will leave rain out of the forecast.

Rain chances will stay slim for Friday and the weekend at less than 20%. Temperatures will continue to feel very much like spring. Highs will reach the middle and upper 70s. We will likely see some 80s by Sunday. This pattern will continue into early next week.