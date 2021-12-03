Foggy start, Sunny afternoon

Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) – Happy Friday, Gulf Coast!

We start off foggy again this morning with a Dense Fog Advisory in place for our whole area until 9 AM this morning. Be careful on that morning commute! By mid-morning, the fog will clear giving way to mostly sunny skies and highs topping out in the mid-70’s this afternoon.

Tonight, lows will drop to the 40’s and 50’s for most with patchy dense fog possible again overnight into Saturday morning. Saturday brings a mix of sun and clouds with highs in the mid-70’s. We bring in more clouds for your Sunday as our next system approaches but most will stay rain free through the weekend.

Moving into next week, we will see an unsettled pattern. Our next system will move in Monday and linger through at least mid-week bringing higher rain chances Monday and Wednesday with isolated rain Tuesday and Thursday. Highs will stick in the 60’s and 70’s.