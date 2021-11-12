Foggy start, Chilly weekend ahead

Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) – Happy Friday Gulf Coast!

Today we start off with some fog. There is a Dense Fog Advisory in place for our MS counties as well as Washington, Clarke, Monroe, Conecuh, Escambia, northern Mobile and northern Baldwin counties until 9 AM Friday. Be careful on the roadways! Once the fog mixes out mid-morning, we will see mostly sunny skies with highs topping out in the upper 60’s and lower 70’s this afternoon.

Tonight, a second, reinforcing cold front will move through bringing MUCH cooler air and a few sprinkles between 7 PM and midnight. Overnight lows will drop to the low-to-mid 40’s north of I-10 and upper 40’s closer to the coast.

For your weekend, it will be BREEZY Saturday with winds from the north at 10-15 mph and gusts up to 20 mph. It will also be chilly with highs struggling to get into the lower 60’s. Sunday morning it will be COLD in the 30’s for most. There is already a Freeze Watch in place Sunday from 3 AM until 8 AM for Washington and Clarke counties. This means that freezing temps are possible in these areas for the first time this season. The good news is it will be sunny!

Temps start to gradually warm back up next week with sunshine lasting through midweek.

The tropics are quiet and are expected to stay that way for the next several days.