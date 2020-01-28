Foggy start, beautiful finish, then rain tomorrow

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Good morning Gulf Coast! It’s going to be a chilly start to the morning. Temperatures are wide ranging this morning thanks to a light wind and clear sky.

You’re not going to run into rain, but you may want to leave early due to patchy dense fog. There’s a dense fog advisory for the entire News 5 area until 9 AM. Visibility may be reduced to less than a half mile, which is a traffic hazard. Use the low beams and take it slow.

Any fog will mix out by mid-morning and it will turn into a lovely day. We’ll get plenty of sunshine and temperatures just above seasonable averages. Temperatures will top out today in the middle 60s.

By tonight changes will be on the way. Clouds will be increasing from the west. The rain stays away for the evening, but once we get into the overnight, our rain chance will increase.

Daybreak tomorrow brings isolated showers, then it’s scattered light rain showers during the day tomorrow. The chance rain finds you is 60%. There may be a rumble of thunder, but most of the rain will be light and no severe weather is expected.

We begin to dry out again tomorrow night and this will lead into a pleasant and seasonable Thursday. As quickly as the rain moves away for Thursday, more scattered rain moves in on Friday due to a weak low pressure that will skirt the northern Gulf. This looks to be gone by the weekend leading to some more pleasant weather Saturday and Sunday as temperatures remain near seasonable averages. That is lows in the low 40s and highs in the low 60s.