Foggy start, a few afternoon showers

Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) – Happy Friday, Gulf Coast!

We start off foggy this morning with a Dense Fog Advisory in place through 9 AM for the entire News 5 neighborhood. Temperatures are warm starting in the 60’s for most this morning with light winds. We will be above-average yet again with highs topping out in the mid-70’s with a few showers and maybe a rumble of thunder or two possible this afternoon. Clouds will continue to build as well.

Tonight, the clouds will stick around with lows only dropping to the mid-to-upper 60’s ahead of our next system. We do keep the chance for a few showers overnight.

We start of Saturday with widely scattered showers and storms becoming more widespread as the day goes on as our next cold front moves through. We cannot rule out a strong storm or two but organized severe weather is not expected.

After that front makes it through Sunday morning, we will see a sharp temperature drop back into the 60’s lasting into midweek. We may see some lingering showers Sunday. The front is expected to stall to our south keeping scattered rain around through Tuesday before finally moving out Wednesday.