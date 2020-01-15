Foggy night ahead, weak cold front arrives Thursday

Unseasonably warm temperatures continue across the Gulf Coast. Additional rain chances lie ahead along with a bring temperatures drop next week.

A south wind will keep temperatures mild overnight ad humidity high. This will lead to the development of widespread dense fog. The fog will be especially thick over the water where visibility may fall below one-quarter mile. Temperatures will stay stagnant through most of the night holding in the middle 60s.

A weak cold front will approach the area from the north and should traverse the area around midday. Ahead of it, dense fog will stick around. A few showers will be possible as the front moves through, and a rumble of thunder cannot be ruled out. Behind the front, clouds will slowly break up as winds become northerly. Temperatures will reach the mid-70s and begin to slowly cool down for the second half of the day.

Temperatures will be a touch cooler for Friday but remain well-above normal. Morning slows will start out in the mid-50s with highs in the middle and upper 60s. Clouds will increase late Friday and into Saturday as another cold front approaches. Rain chances will rise for Saturday. This front will bring an und to the exceptionally warm weather pattern. Temperatures next week will run some 5-15° below average. Morning lows will likely fall below freezing with highs in the 40s and 50s.