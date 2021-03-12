Foggy Morning; More Spring Warmth with Sunshine

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Happy Friday!

Give yourself plenty of time for the morning commute as there will be pockets of dense fog, especially near the coastline. Temperatures begin mainly in the 50s.

Any fog will be gone by mid-morning and we’ll transition to a mostly sunny to partly cloudy sky. It’s going to be a warm day. Highs will reach the upper 70s with areas north of I-10 reaching the lower 80s! Winds will be steady out of the south and rain chances will continue to remain low. The weather for the Festival of Flowers will be perfect.

Don’t expect many changes to our as we move into Saturday. Highs will hover near 80 under a partly cloudy sky. We’ll add more clouds on Sunday with mid to upper 70s, but rain chances remain low.

As we move into Sunday night changes will be on the way. The high-pressure ridge that has been keeping our weather quiet will be moving away. This will allow for rain chances to increase. From Sunday night through Monday showers and a few storms will be likely. We’ll keep the chance for showers and thunderstorms through the middle of next week. Daytime highs will remain in the 70s.