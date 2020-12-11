Foggy Morning, Mild Afternoon; Rising Weekend Rain Chances

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – We have made it to the end of the work-week, but our weather is now undergoing changes. As for this morning, we begin on the cool side with pockets of dense fog so be careful on your commute. By the afternoon it’s partly sunny with highs around 70.

A southerly wind will produce a warmer night tonight with lows in the mid to upper 50s. Rain returns to the forecast for our Saturday as the first of two fronts moves in. Tomorrow it’s a 50% rain chance with low 70s. On Sunday it’s a 30% rain chance with the best chance for rain coming late. By Monday sunshine returns and so does chilly weather with highs only in the 50s.

We’ll see lows drop to the 30s and 40s Monday night into Tuesday, but as quickly as we cool down another front will likely arrive by Wednesday. This will likely help reinforce chilly weather for most of the work-week next week.