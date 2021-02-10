Foggy Morning, Few Afternoon Storms, More Storms Tomorrow

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) –

We’ve made it to the halfway point of the week!

Today begins with patchy dense fog so give yourself plenty of time. Temperatures are mainly ranging in the 50s with a few 40s inland and a few in the 60s at the coast. A stray shower can’t be ruled out early on today.

Rain chances will increase as we move towards the afternoon. We’ll see scattered showers and a few thunderstorms today at a 40% chance. Otherwise, expect a mostly cloudy to partly sunny day with relatively warm temperatures. Highs will reach the low 70s.

Rain chances will decrease a bit tonight, but we’ll keep a slight chance for showers and a few thunderstorms through the overnight at around a 20% chance. Lows will be near 60, which is close to where we should be for daytime highs!

Unsettled weather continues tomorrow as a cold front slowly approaches from the west. Like today, rain chances will run highest in the second half of the day, but more will find a shower or thunderstorm tomorrow. Highs will reach the low and mid 70s.

Expect more showers Friday, but temperatures will start to run cooler with highs only in the upper 50s and low 60s. As we move into the weekend rain chances will run lower and so will temperatures, but just how cool remains in question. The pattern looks to remain cool with another round of wet weather being possible Monday into Tuesday. Stay tuned.