Foggy and muggy start

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG)- Good Morning Gulf Coast! There is a Dense Fog Advisory for Jackson, George, Greene, Washington and Mobile County until 9 am this morning.

This morning we are waking up to temperatures in the mid to low 70s with dewpoints in the low 70s. Starting out with high humidity but this afternoon we have some dry air trapped in our mid levels that will clear our skies and keep our rain chances around 20%.

Our first cold front of the fall season will pass through tomorrow! We might see a few thunderstorms with rain chances around 40% with this front. Depending on the timing of the front we might see a few lingering showers Tuesday morning.

Then we have a cool down! Highs will be in the upper 70s with lows in the 50s! Not to mention to dewpoints might even dip down to the upper 40s.