Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) – Happy Wednesday, Gulf Coast!

We are off to another foggy and mild start this morning. There is a Dense Fog Advisory in place for George and Jackson counties in MS, Mobile, Baldwin, and Escambia counties in AL and all of our NW FL counties until 10 AM, so be careful on those roadways! Temperatures are starting in the mid-to-upper 60’s for most with a few sprinkles moving through our inland communities.

Throughout the day, a few showers remain possible over our inland counties yet again through early afternoon, but most will stay dry with clouds. Highs will reach the lower 80’s north of I-10 and mid-to-upper 70’s at the coast. Tonight, lows will stay mild only dropping to the lower 60’s.

We keep rain chances low and the temps and humidity high through tomorrow before the cold front finally moves through Friday. That front will bring a few showers and cooler temps. We stay dry and cool Saturday before some rain returns Sunday. The sunshine finally returns next week just in time for Fat Tuesday!