Foggy AM; Stormy PM

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Today begins mild and with areas of dense fog so make sure you give yourself plenty of time if you’re heading off to work or to do any Black Friday shopping. By the afternoon we’ll see our temperatures warm to the mid-70s and rain chances will increase throughout the day to 50% for showers and thunderstorms. Rain chances increase further tonight to 70% as lows dip to the low 60s.

For our Saturday there will be a few showers around still at a 30% chance with low 70s. We’ve already identified Sunday as a WEATHER AWARE DAY. Widespread heavy rain is likely and there will be a risk we could see some strong to severe storms.

Past this weekend it will turn COLD. We’ll begin Monday in the 50s and we likely won’t warm up. Wind chills will mostly likely be in the 40s before we drop to near freezing by Tuesday morning. We stay chilly through mid-week. Temperatures will warm slightly by the end of next week.