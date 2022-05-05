Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) – Happy Thursday, Gulf Coast!

Starting with the big picture…..We still have a system off to our north and west. Because of this we are looking at one or two showers today, but most should stay dry. Temps are starting warmer in the upper 60’s with dewpoints also in the 60’s and 70’s thanks to a southerly wind. Because of this, patchy fog is also possible this morning through mid-morning.

Highs today will reach the mid-to-upper 80’s north of I-10 (with some reaching the 90’s) and lower 80’s at the coast with a mix of sun and clouds and a shower or two possible. Tonight, lows drop back into the 60’s and 70’s with some clouds around.

After staying mostly dry today, this changes tomorrow. Friday, the front will finally pass bringing our highest rain chance so far this week and a level 2 out of 5 for severe weather. The main threat will be damaging winds and hail. Timing is a little uncertain, but it looks like possibly morning through the afternoon. This clears out for most of the weekend with dry skies ahead. Temps will stay warm in the 80’s with lows in the 60’s.