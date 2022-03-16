Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) – Happy Wednesday, Gulf Coast!

RIGHT NOW: We start with a Dense Fog Advisory for most of the News 5 area until 9 am this morning. Be careful on that morning commute and watch out for patchy dense fog! Temps start in the mid-50’s with a mostly clear radar and light winds.

TODAY: The fog will eventually clear by mid-morning giving way to a mix of sun and clouds throughout the day. Highs today will reach the upper 60’s and lower 70’s. We do keep a small rain chance in place for our NE communities, but most will stay dry (10% chance of rain).

TONIGHT: We bring back the chance for fog after midnight, but we will stay dry and clear otherwise. Overnight, lows will drop to the 40’s and 50’s for most.

ST. PATRICK’S DAY: We stay dry and warm for St. Patrick’s Day on Thursday with mostly sunny skies and temps in the low-to-mid 70’s.

FRIDAY: We bring in our next rain chance Friday with the chance of strong to severe storms as well. Starting around sunrise, we bring in showers and storms that will last through early afternoon. Timing could still change, but most of the area is under a level 2 of 5 risk for severe storms.

THIS WEEKEND: We dry out and bring back the sunshine for the weekend. Highs will stick in the 70’s with lows in the 40’s and 50’s.