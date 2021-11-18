Fog clearing, a few showers this afternoon

Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) – Good morning, Gulf Coast!

The Dense Fog Advisory has now expired giving way to a mix of clouds and sun with temps in the 70’s.

This afternoon, a cold front will move through bringing a few sprinkles here and there. Some will see a shower, but most will stay dry at only 30% chance of rain. We are not expecting many storms or any severe weather today. Highs today will reach the mid-to-upper 70’s for most.

Tonight, temperatures will be much cooler with lows dropping into the low-to-mid 40’s north of I-10 and upper 40’s and lower 50’s. Clouds will continue to gradually clear throughout the night, hopefully in time for the lunar eclipse which peaks at 3:02 AM.

Friday brings much cooler air in the wake of the front with highs only reaching the low-to-mid 60’s for most with winds from the north at 10-15 mph. The skies will be mostly sunny for most.

This weekend brings a rebound in temps to the lower 70’s and plenty of sunshine. Another cold front will move through early next week bringing a more significant temperature drop.