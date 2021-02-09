Fog possible overnight, rain returns

Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) – After a stormy night for some, the rain has cleared and some spots even saw sunshine peak through this afternoon! With humid conditions, warm temperatures, and calm or light winds, fog is possible overnight tonight into tomorrow morning. Lows will be well-above average in the mid-to-upper 50’s.

Temperatures tomorrow will be well above average in the low-to-mid 70’s with muggy conditions. Rain returns tomorrow and last through the next several days as our next system approaches. Keep those umbrellas handy! After it finally moves through we are looking at another big cool down this weekend into next week.