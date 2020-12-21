Fog Possible Overnight, Cold Christmas Ahead

Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) – After rain last night, a few showers have lingered through this afternoon and a low deck of clouds is hanging around. These will start to clear out this evening and lows will drop to near average for this time of year….low-to-mid 40’s inland and upper 40’s closer to the coast. Winds will be out of the NW at 5 mph. We could see some patchy fog mainly north of I-10 overnight and into tomorrow morning.

We start the work week with patchy fog mainly north of I-10, but that should clear quickly and give way to mostly sunny skies and highs in the lower 60’s across the board.

We should stay dry through the next couple of days, but our next rain chance comes Wednesday night into Christmas Eve morning as a cold front moves through. The front will leave behind MUCH cooler temperatures with lows in the 20’s and highs in the 40’s and 50’s.