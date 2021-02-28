Fog possible again, rising rain chances

Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) – Similar to yesterday, we started the day with fog and ended it with high humidity, extra clouds, warm temperatures and a couple of showers here and there. Cloudy skies will continue tonight with lows dropping to the low-to-mid 60’s. There is another Dense Fog Advisory in place for our coastal counties midnight tonight through 9 AM tomorrow.

Monday temperatures will reach the lower 70’s inland and mid 70’s at the coast. We also crank up the rain chances as our next system moves through. The front will hang around for a couple of days keep rain chances higher through Tuesday. Temperatures will drop to more seasonable in the 60’s for most after the system moves through….but we keep small rain chances around through next weekend with highs in the 60’s and lows in the 50’s.