Fog develops tonight, Spotty showers possible Thursday

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – It has been another sunny and warm day for the Gulf Coast. Some changes are coming Thursday as a cold front slips south into the region.

A light south wind will stick around through the evening and overnight hours ahead of an approaching cold front. Moisture levels will rise allowing temperatures to level off in the middle 50s. Areas of patchy dense fog will be likely after midnight and into Thursday morning. An isolated shower will be possible in our northern counties as the cold front slips south.

Moisture will be lacking with the frontal boundary. As it slows, there will be a chance for a shower especially during the afternoon. Expect mostly cloudy skies through the day with highs climbing into the middle 70s. This springlike warmth will continue Friday with a slim chance for a pop-up shower.

Rain chances will remain small for the weekend and temperatures will remain elevated. Highs will reach the upper 70s with morning lows in the 60s. Another front will arrive early next week bringing a better coverage of showers and storms.