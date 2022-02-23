MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Another unseasonably warm day for the Gulf Coast, but changes are coming. Some cooler air will arrive as we move into the weekend.

Springlike weather looks to continue as we head into the evening and overnight hours. With extra moisture in place, fog will be a concern again. A Dense Fog Advisory has been issued for Coastal Alabama, Northwest Florida, and Mississippi. Temperatures will remain warm for this time of year with lows bottoming out in the 60s. A light south wind will stick around.

Our streak of warm weather continues for Thursday. Morning clouds will break up giving way to some sunshine. Highs will again soar into the upper 70s and lower 80s. Fog will last a little longer over marine zones and at the coast.

A cold front will move through Friday morning bringing just a few showers. Temperatures will cool down in time for the weekend. Another front will arrive Sunday. Rain chances will remain slim. Drier air is in store for Monday and Fat Tuesday. Highs will reach the middle and upper 60s with morning lows in the 40s.