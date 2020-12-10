Fog developing tonight, Tracking rain for the weekend

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Sunshine continues across the Gulf Coast with some very mild temperatures. This trend will continue for the end of the week before rain arrives for the weekend.

High pressure is moving over the eastern Gulf of Mexico. This will provide the gulf coast with a southerly flow through the rest of the evening with light or calm winds overnight. Skies will stay mostly clear early. With some high moisture around, we will look for some patchy dense fog to develop overnight. A DENSE FOG ADVISORY will be in effect through 9 AM Friday morning. Visibility may fall to one quarter mile in some spots. Overnight lows will range from the low to mid 40s inland to the middle 50s at the coast.

Any fog that develops Friday morning should lift by 10 AM. A mix of sun and clouds will continue through the day with a steady breeze out of the south. This will help to lift moisture values. Highs will reach the 70s for most of the region.

Our next rain chance arrives this weekend. A cold front will arrive Saturday bringing clouds and some scattered rain and isolated storms. At this time, severe weather is not anticipated. Another patch of rain will move through Sunday night and into Monday morning. This will be followed by a push of cooler air. Highs will reach the 50s next week with lows dipping into the 30s.