Flooding Risk, Scattered Heavy Thunderstorms

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG)- Flooding is occurring around the Foley area where a Flash Flood Warning is in effect until 4:45 pm this afternoon. Be careful traveling around south Baldwin county. Locally heavy downpours, gusty winds, and frequent lightning will all be possible. Highs will reach the upper 80s and lower 90s.

Fewer showers and storms are expected for the weekend. Next week is looking quite unsettled. A frontal boundary will arrive next week boosting tropical moisture. Periods of heavy rain appear likely.

The tropics are mostly quiet.