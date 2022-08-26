Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) – Happy FRIDAY, Gulf Coast!

RIGHT NOW – Most are starting quiet this morning and we are not expecting quite as much early morning rain today as we have seen. Temps are in the 70’s with sky high humidity.

ALERTS – Today there is a Flood Watch for some….Dense Fog for others. Those generally south of the highway 84 corridor are under another Flood Watch until 6 PM for the potential of flooding rains later today. Those that are NOT included in the Flood Watch are included in a Dense Fog Advisory until 9 am.

RAINFALL AND FLOODING – Moving into late morning and afternoon, rain chances will be on the rise (70% chance) especially south of highway 84. Because of the amount of rain we have seen, any additional heavy rainfall will likely cause flooding. Rain chances go down a little bit this weekend to around 50%-60% both Saturday and Sunday. Any rain that does fall could be heavy and cause flooding once again. You will still see rain this weekend, just not as much.

TEMPS – Temps will stay below average in the 80’s because of the higher rain chances. Lows will stay muggy in the 70’s.

TROPICS – We are tracking two tropical waves in the Atlantic Basin. The first is off the coast of Africa and has a low chance for development. The second just entered the Caribbean Sea and also has a low chance for development. We will keep a close eye on these and keep you updated.