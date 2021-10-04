Flash flooding possible through Tuesday, Drier end to the week

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – A heavy rain threat will exist through mid0week with a flash flood warning in effect for parts of the Gulf Coast.

A FLASH FLOOD WATCH is in effect for Baldwin, Clarke, Monroe, Conecuh, and Escambia Counties in Alabama, along with Escambia, Santa Rosa, and Okaloosa Counties in Northwest Florida.

A stalling surface cold front and cutoff area of upper-level low pressure will set the stage for and unsettled few days. The front will approach tonight leading to new showers and thunderstorms. Heavy rain will be the main threat with the heaviest rain falling east of I-65. Overnight temperatures will bottom out in the upper 60s and lower 70s.

Scattered rain is likely for Tuesday. Most of the rain will fall through the first half of the day, but scattered downpou8rs will remain possible into the evening. Temperatures will stay well below average thanks to clouds. An additional 3-6” of rain is possible through the middle of the week.

Drier air is slated to move through the region by Thursday and Friday. Temperatures will remain seasonable with lows in the middle 60s and highs in the middle 80s.