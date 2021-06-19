Flash flooding and isolated tornadoes continue to be the main hazards as Potential Tropical Cyclone 3 moves inland

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Potential Tropical Cyclone Three continues to move inland over Louisiana. The system will continue to bring a threat of flash flooding, isolated tornadoes, strong winds, and high surf to the Gulf Coast Saturday.

A TORNADO WATCH is in effect for George, Jackson, Mobile, Baldwin, Escambia (FL), Santa Rosa, and Okaloosa Counties until 11 AM.

A TROPICAL STORM WARNING is in effect for coastal Mississippi, Alabama, and Northwest Florida.

A FLASH FLOOD WATCH is in effect for the entire region through late Saturday night.

A WIND ADVISORY is in effect through late Saturday night.

A COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY is in effect for Mobile and Baldwin Counties in Alabama, and Northwest Florida.

A HIGH SURF WARNING is in effect for our entire coastline.

Rain bands will continue to move onshore as the tropical system moves northeast into Mississippi. A band a very heavy rain will slowly move from west to east bringing extremely heavy rain. This as lead to a higher-than-normal likelihood of flash flooding. Some parts of the region, mainly closer to the coast, could pick up 6-10″ of rain over the next 12-18 hours. The system will also pose a continued risk for isolated tornados.

Heavy rain, gusty winds, and coastal flooding will continue to threat the region as the heaviest rain will move east after 8 AM. High rainfall totals could fall in Northwest Florida.





Storms will become more scattered through the afternoon and evening as the main weather system slides out of Mississippi and into Central Alabama.