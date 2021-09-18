FLASH FLOOD WATCH: Rain continues through weekend

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG)- Good Morning Gulf Coast! We are starting out with scattered showers and warm and muggy temperatures in the mid 70s. We wont see the sunshine a whole lot this weekend.

As we had towards the afternoon there is a 60% chance of rain and highs in the low 80s. You can expect mostly cloudy skies with high moisture. Temperatures tonight will dip into the low 70s. Tomorrow there is a 50% chance of rain with highs in the mid 80s. The moisture will stick around till mid week after a cold front will be passing through.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

