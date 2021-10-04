FLASH FLOOD WATCH: Off and on heavy showers and thunderstorms through Wednesday

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG)- Good afternoon Gulf Coast! Grab that umbrella heading out the door this afternoon. We are under a Flash Flood Watch until 1 am on Wednesday morning for Mobile, Baldwin, Clarke, Monroe, Conecuh, Escambia AL, Escambia FL, Santa Rosa and Okaloosa County. Off and on heavy showers and thunderstorms over the next few days!

Most of the showers will be targeting the coast of northwest Florida. Highs tomorrow will stick in the lower 80’s thanks to the higher rain coverage. Expect off and on showers and storms through Wednesday before sunshine returns by the end of the week. Highs will stick in the 80’s with lows in the 60’s.

