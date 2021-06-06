Weather Aware: A few thunderstorms could produce damaging wind, hail, a brief tornado and flooding potential

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG)- Widespread showers and thunderstorms are expected as we head towards the evening. A few of those thunderstorms could have the potential of producing heavy downpours, damaging wind, hail or a brief spin up tornado.





A Flash Flood Watch is in effect for Clarke, Mobile, Washington, Jackson, George and Greene County. Heavy rain is expected today with rain totals over 2 inches possible in some areas. Localized flash flooding is possible in those areas. Make sure to stay away from flooded roadways!

There is a marginal risk, level 1/5, for severe weather for Mobile, Clarke, Washington, Jackson, George and Greene County today. A few of those thunderstorms could have the potential of producing damaging wind, hail or a brief tornado.

Overall a 90% chance of rain throughout your evening, have that umbrella ready! Some of those thunderstorms could pack a few downpours. Overnight we will see a few lingering showers and then a 60% chance of rain to start off your work week.