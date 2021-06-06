Weather Aware: A few thunderstorms could produce damaging wind, hail, a brief tornado and flooding potential
Today's Forecast
Leakesville, MS
Lucedale, MS
Fort Walton Beach, FL
Milton, FL
Crestview, FL
Fairhope, AL
Bay Minette, AL
Atmore, AL
Brewton, AL
Evergreen, AL
Monroeville, AL
Chatom, AL
Grove Hill, AL
Dauphin Island, AL
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG)- Widespread showers and thunderstorms are expected as we head towards the evening. A few of those thunderstorms could have the potential of producing heavy downpours, damaging wind, hail or a brief spin up tornado.
A Flash Flood Watch is in effect for Clarke, Mobile, Washington, Jackson, George and Greene County. Heavy rain is expected today with rain totals over 2 inches possible in some areas. Localized flash flooding is possible in those areas. Make sure to stay away from flooded roadways!
There is a marginal risk, level 1/5, for severe weather for Mobile, Clarke, Washington, Jackson, George and Greene County today. A few of those thunderstorms could have the potential of producing damaging wind, hail or a brief tornado.
Overall a 90% chance of rain throughout your evening, have that umbrella ready! Some of those thunderstorms could pack a few downpours. Overnight we will see a few lingering showers and then a 60% chance of rain to start off your work week.