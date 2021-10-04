Flash Flood Watch: Numerous showers and thunderstorms

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG)- Good morning Gulf Coast! Grab that umbrella heading out the door this morning. We are under a Flash Flood Watch until 1 am on Wednesday morning for Mobile, Baldwin, Clarke, Monroe, Conecuh, Escambia AL, Escambia FL, Santa Rosa and Okaloosa County.

Grab that rain gear because by late afternoon, most will be seeing rain! Highs tomorrow will stick in the lower 80’s thanks to the higher rain coverage. Expect off and on showers and storms through Wednesday before sunshine returns by the end of the week. Highs will stick in the 80’s with lows in the 60’s.