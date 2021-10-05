FLASH FLOOD WATCH: Flood threat highest near the coast

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG)- Good afternoon Gulf Coast! The flooding threat will continue throughout the day with a FLASH FLOOD WATCH in effect for Baldwin, Clarke, Monroe, Conecuh, Escambia [AL], Escambia [FL], Santa Rosa and Okaloosa County until 7 AM on Wednesday.

We’ve seen up to 8 inches of rain in some of our coastal areas over the past two days and are expecting 2-4 more inches of rain through Wednesday. Locally we could see up to 8 inches. Flooding will be the main risk from Baldwin County to Okaloosa county along the coast. Temperatures will be staying in the upper 70s throughout the afternoon with mostly cloudy skies.

We will start to see the rain die down by Wednesday evening and will see partly sunny skies with a 30% chance of rain on Thursday with the sunshine back by the end of this week!