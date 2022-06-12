MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Good morning, Gulf Coast! We have a warm set up for your Sunday. A HEAT ADVISORY is in effect for Mobile, Baldwin and southern Mississippi from 11 AM to 7 PM Sunday. In these areas heat index values could reach 108, this is what it could feel like to the human body. The rest of our area index values will range from 100-105.

A 30% chance of pop up thunderstorms throughout the afternoon. Rain chances will stay around that range for the next few days. There will be a chance of isolated showers and storms during the afternoon hours every day next week