MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Sunshine and drier air has returned to the Gulf Coast. Fire weather will be a concern through the end of the week with some much cooler mornings as we head into the weekend.

The air has dried out substantially. West winds will slowly relax through the evening and into the overnight hours. Temperatures will run noticeably cooler overnight. Lows are expected to bottom out in the middle 40s.

A dry cold front will push through the region Friday. This will kick our winds up and allow for another push of dry air. Fire weather will be a concern. A FIRE WEATHER WATCH is in effect for Friday afternoon. This will likely be upgraded to a RED FLAG WARNING. The combination of dry air and strong winds will lead to a quick spread of brush and wildfires. Residents are urged to refrain from outdoor burning Friday. Temperatures will run cooler than average with highs close to 70. Winds will gust up to 25-30 mph

The weekend is looking sunny with some chilly mornings. Lows will bottom out in the lower and middle 40s with highs rebounding into the lower and middle 70s. The pattern will slowly become more unsettled next week as moisture increases. Highs will climb close to 80 with rain chances climbing to 30%.