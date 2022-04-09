MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Good morning, Gulf Coast! We have a great weekend in store with plenty of sunshine to go around. We are starting out below average in the low 40s and will warm into the upper 60s and low 70s this afternoon.

There is a RED FLAG WARNING in effect for northwest Florida until 6 pm this evening. We have dewpoints in the upper 30s and low 40s and wind gusts up to 30 mph possible. Dry and gusty for your Saturday!

Sunday we will be mostly sunny with highs in the mid to upper 70s. A quiet stretch of weather with a few showers possible on Monday and Tuesday. We will be on a warming trend with highs back in the low 80s by mid-week. Also tracking the next chance of thunderstorms on Wednesday.