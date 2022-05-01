MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Good morning, Gulf Coast! We will see mostly cloudy skies with humid conditions throughout the day. Temperatures are starting out in the low 70s and will warm back up into the mid-80’s with a 30% chance of rain.

There is a moderate risk for rip currents tomorrow, down to low tomorrow. The unsettled pattern continues with small rain chances possible throughout next week. The biggest chance of rain coming on Friday with a frontal passage bringing a chance for some showers and storms. Temperatures will slowly rise into the upper-80’s by Thursday.