Filtered Sunshine, A Few Strong Thunderstorms Possible

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG)- Good Afternoon Gulf Coast! Tracking a few showers trailing through our region but many of us seeing filtered sunshine!

We will be weather aware this afternoon into this evening as scattered thunderstorms will be passing through our region. A few of those thunderstorms could be packing strong winds, heavy downpours and frequent lightning.

Overnight there could be a few lingering thunderstorms and tomorrow we will see a 50% chance of afternoon tunderstorms. Highs will be in the 90s both today and tomorrow with head index values getting close to 100 in some areas.