Filtered sunshine, A few Storms

Pascagoula, MS

Leakesville, MS

Lucedale, MS

Fort Walton Beach, FL

Milton, FL

Crestview, FL

Fairhope, AL

Bay Minette, AL

Atmore, AL

Brewton, AL

Evergreen, AL

Monroeville, AL

Chatom, AL

Grove Hill, AL

Dauphin Island, AL

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG)- Good Morning Gulf Coast! We have drier air filtering into our region with lower rain chances throughout the afternoon around 30%. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s. Conditions will still be breezy with winds from southwest at 10-15 mph and gusts up to 20 mph.

For the rest of the week we will see rain chances still between 50 and 60 percent through Tuesday thanks to lingering moisture and a system off to our west, but those chances will drop to around 30% for the second half of the week. Temperatures will stick in the mid-to-upper 80’s. The rip current risk will stay high through at least midweek.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

