Fewer Thunderstorms and Higher Heat

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) -Good Wednesday morning Gulf Coast. Today starts mostly quiet and somewhat comfortable with out the door temperatures in the low and mid 70s. We will warm up fast today and by this afternoon we’ll be around 90 with a heat index closer to 100.

Like recent days there will be thunderstorms to cool some down, there just won’t be quite as many of them. Today a little less than half the area gets a shower or thunderstorms. For those that find rain expect times of downpours, frequent lightning and gusty winds. The rest of the week it’s highs in the low to mid 90s with each day bringing a 30% chance for daily storms.

By the weekend it will just be plain hot. Highs will reach the mid-90s in most spots, but a few could approach the triple digit mark. On top of that, heat index values may exceed 110! The chance for daily showers and storms will hold strong around 30-40% through the weekend into next week.

TROPICS: The only thing in the tropics is a disturbance that will come off the coast of South Carolina today. This has a medium chance of developing as it moves into the Atlantic. This poses no threat here and the rest of the tropics are quiet.