Fewer Storms with Seasonal Heat

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) –

A weak frontal boundary will be situated along the coast or just offshore today and tomorrow. This will allow some drier air to work its way south. This will result in fewer showers and thunderstorms with about a third of the area getting wet weather today and about a fifth tomorrow. With more sunshine, temperatures will easily reach the lower 90s. A light south wind will develop with the sea breeze during the afternoon hours.

Deep moisture will push back into the region for Friday and Saturday as the front washes out. Expect a healthy coverage of storms for the end of the week and the weekend.

In the tropics, we are tracking two disturbances in the eastern Atlantic with a low chance of developing. We’ll continue to watch, but neither currently poses a foreseeable US threat.