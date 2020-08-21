Fewer storms tonight and Saturday, Long-range forecast dictated by the tropics

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – A few showers and storms around the region as we wrap up another work week on the Gulf Coast. Next week’s weather will depend on the eventual track of two tropical systems.

As we move through the evening, expect scattered clouds and a few spotty showers. Although the rain chance will drop overnight, a lingering shower will be possible through sunrise Saturday. The best rain chance overnight will be neat the coast. Temperatures will fall back into the upper 60s and lower 70s.

Some drier air aloft will stick around Saturday leading to a lower rain chance. A morning shower will be possible near the coast will a few afternoon storms inland. The rain chance will hold around 20-30%. Highs will climb to near 90, but it will feel much warmer. A southeast breeze will keep humidity high. Moisture will begin climb Sunday. Rain chances will rise to 50% for the second half of the weekend.

Next week’s weather will center around the tracks of Tropical Depression Fourteen (soon to be Tropical Storm Marco) and Tropical Storm Laura. The National Hurricane Center forecast brings Laura toward the Central or eastern Gulf Coast Tuesday and Wednesday while the second system likely moves west toward the Texas or Louisiana Coast. There is a high level of uncertainty regarding the eventual strength of these systems. Regardless, deep tropical moisture will lead to much higher rain chances Tuesday through Thursday. Gulf Coast residents should begin reviewing their hurricane plans in case they need to be put into action.