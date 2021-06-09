Fewer Storms, Staying Steamy

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) –

The steamy conditions from the first half of the week aren’t going anywhere, but we will see fewer showers and storms. Some drier air aloft will move into the region which will help keep rain chances limited for the rest of the work-week.

Highs will reach the upper 80s and lower 90s today through Friday. Heat index values will be well into the 90s and maybe triple digits in spots. Today brings a 30% chance for showers and storms while Thursday and Friday bring a 20% chance for a pop-up shower for the afternoons and evenings.

Moisture will get a boost for the weekend, so rain chances will climb to 30 and 40% which is fairly average for this time of year. It will stay very sauna-like with heat index values in the triple-digits.

In the tropics, we continue to keep an eye on the Caribbean. There’s a low chance we could see some tropical development in the next 5 days. At this point, it’s still too early to know where it will go and what it will become. Right now, this does not pose a foreseeable US threat. We will continue to keep an eye on it.