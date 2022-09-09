MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – It has been a gloomy, unsettled day for the Gulf Coast. Rain chances look to drop into the weekend.

Scattered showers and a few storms will remain possible this evening. Bring the rain gear if you plan on heading to those high school football games. Fewer showers are expected as we move through the rest of the late evening and into the night. Overnight lows will fall into the upper 60s and lower 70s.

An area of low pressure over Louisiana will move north through Mississippi Saturday. Some drier air aloft will move in over our region leading to fewer storms. A coastal shower or storm is possible Saturday morning. Isolated storms will develop inland through the day. Highs will reach the middle and upper 80s. Rain chances will drop to 30% by Sunday.

A cold front will move through the Gulf Coast Monday. This will bring a few showers and storms. Drier Air looks to move in for the middle of next week. This will impact morning lows as they will fall into the middle 60s.