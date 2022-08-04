MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Scattered storms drifting inland this evening will wind down. Rain chances will run lower into the end of the work week.

Any showers or storms will come to an end this evneing as the sun sets. Temperatures will remain mild for most of the Gulf Coast. Overnight lows will fall into the lower and middle 70s. Winds will remain light.

Storms will be a bit more spotty as we move into Friday and Saturday. Temperatures will stay warmer with less rain around. Highs will rebound into the lower 90s. Rain chances will hold at 30%. Showers will start at the coast around mid morning and move inland.

Rain chances will get a boost Sunday and into next week setting up and unsettled pattern. Rain chances will hold and 50% with locally heavy downpours possible.